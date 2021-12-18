Overview

Dr. David Dougherty, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Dougherty works at Buffalo Medical Group in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.