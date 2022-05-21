See All Oncologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. David Dosik, MD

Oncology
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Dosik, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Dosik works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 780-7315
    Dosik Hematology and Oncology
    500 4th Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 499-2169

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Bone Cancer
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Breast Cancer
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 21, 2022
    I liked and trusted Doctor David from the day I met him back in 2001 I went to see him to treat me for stage 3 breast cancer , He is kind, compassionate , caring and a true professional , He also treated me for colon cancer stage 3 , 2013 I trust him with my life and follow whatever treatment he recommends , last year I was told I had a reoccurrence of breast cancer and I was terrified , Dr. David reassured me and answered all my questions by the time I left his office I was ok I knew he would take care of me he is one of the best oncologist I knew and I would highly recommend him. I was told at my last visit my cancer is in remission I credit this to him and the treatment he recommended.
    Donna Leondis — May 21, 2022
    About Dr. David Dosik, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1770534653
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Med Center
    Residency
    Residency
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • Brooklyn College
    Board Certifications
    • Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dosik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dosik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Dosik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dosik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dosik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dosik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

