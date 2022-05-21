Dr. Dosik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Dosik, MD
Dr. David Dosik, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 780-7315MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Dosik Hematology and Oncology500 4th Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 499-2169
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
I liked and trusted Doctor David from the day I met him back in 2001 I went to see him to treat me for stage 3 breast cancer , He is kind, compassionate , caring and a true professional , He also treated me for colon cancer stage 3 , 2013 I trust him with my life and follow whatever treatment he recommends , last year I was told I had a reoccurrence of breast cancer and I was terrified , Dr. David reassured me and answered all my questions by the time I left his office I was ok I knew he would take care of me he is one of the best oncologist I knew and I would highly recommend him. I was told at my last visit my cancer is in remission I credit this to him and the treatment he recommended.
- Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1770534653
- New York University Med Center
- Staten Island U Hosp
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Brooklyn College
- Oncology
Dr. Dosik accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dosik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dosik speaks Chinese.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Dosik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dosik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dosik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dosik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.