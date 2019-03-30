Dr. David Dooley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dooley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dooley, MD
Overview
Dr. David Dooley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Dooley works at
Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Methodist Hospital1310 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 614-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dooley?
Has been my md for over 25 years. I will never go elsewhere.
About Dr. David Dooley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1518947902
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dooley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dooley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dooley works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dooley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dooley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dooley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dooley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.