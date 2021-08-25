Overview

Dr. David Donohue, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They completed their fellowship with Florida Orthopaedic Institute



Dr. Donohue works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.