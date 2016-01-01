See All Pediatricians in Westminster, CA
Dr. David Dong, MD

Pediatrics
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Dong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Dong works at BUI TRIEU THEIN MD in Westminster, CA with other offices in Moreno Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bui Trieu Thein MD
    10362 Bolsa Ave Rm 212, Westminster, CA 92683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 531-4443
  2. 2
    Stanley H Schwartz MD Inc
    12980 Frederick St Ste I, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 924-3244

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Dong, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336155258
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Dong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dong accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

