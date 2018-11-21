Dr. David Donaldson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donaldson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Donaldson, MD
Overview
Dr. David Donaldson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital and Portneuf Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 333 N 18th Ave Ste D1-B, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 232-2146
Portneuf Medical Center777 Hospital Way, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 239-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bingham Memorial Hospital
- Portneuf Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
High. He was personable and well informed. A chronic problem I had was immediately diagnosed. There were two options for dealing with my problem, and he elected the least invasive one for starters, which I appreciated.
About Dr. David Donaldson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donaldson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donaldson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donaldson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donaldson has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donaldson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Donaldson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donaldson.
