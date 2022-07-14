Dr. David Domenichini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domenichini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Domenichini, MD
Dr. David Domenichini, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza (Facolta I), Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia I.
David J. Domenichini MD PC, 1216 Farmington Ave Ste 102, West Hartford, CT 06107
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
My husband and I have been patients of Dr Domenichini for over 15yrs. Dr. D has been able to manage my husband's pre diabetes with medication, diet , exercise routine for years to keep him from becoming insulin dependent. He's so kind and understanding. His wife and nurse Lisa has to be one of the brightest women I have met. What a lovely team and outstanding healthcare duo.
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
35 years of experience
English, French
- 1225004922
- St Vincent'S Med Center
Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza (Facolta I), Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia I
Dr. Domenichini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Domenichini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Domenichini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Domenichini has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Dyslipidemia.
Dr. Domenichini speaks French.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Domenichini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domenichini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domenichini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.