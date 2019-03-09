See All Ophthalmologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. David Doka, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Doka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.

Dr. Doka works at West Texas Eye Associates in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Texas Eye Associates
    1240 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX 79907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 591-4441

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 09, 2019
    Awesome, awesome doctor
    — Mar 09, 2019
    About Dr. David Doka, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1841395696
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    • I Ill
    • U Tex SW
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Doka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doka works at West Texas Eye Associates in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Doka’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Doka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

