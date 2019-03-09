Dr. David Doka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Doka, MD
Overview
Dr. David Doka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Locations
West Texas Eye Associates1240 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX 79907 Directions (915) 591-4441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome, awesome doctor
About Dr. David Doka, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841395696
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Doka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doka accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doka speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Doka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doka.
