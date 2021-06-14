Overview

Dr. David Dohse, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Homer Glen, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Dohse works at Pain Management & Neuroscience in Homer Glen, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.