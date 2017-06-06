Overview

Dr. David Doerrfeld, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Doerrfeld works at Medical City Dallas Hospital in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.