Dr. David Doering, MD
Dr. David Doering, MD
Overview
Dr. David Doering, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Doering works at
Locations
-
1
Louisville Oncology3991 Dutchmans Ln Ste 405, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-3366
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doering?
This man not only knows what he’s doing he also does it with a level of care that is often hard to find. I have been very blessed to have such a thorough, considerate and caring doctor. The staff at Norton Hospital spoke highly of him as well.
About Dr. David Doering, MD
- Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1407813025
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doering has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doering accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doering has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doering works at
Dr. Doering has seen patients for Cervicitis, Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doering on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Doering. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doering.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doering, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doering appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.