Dr. David Dodick, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Dodick works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.