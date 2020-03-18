Dr. David Dobies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dobies, MD
Overview
Dr. David Dobies, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with National Park Medical Center.
Dr. Dobies works at
Locations
-
1
Regional Cardiology Associates Plc3399 Pollock Rd Ste 270, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (248) 620-4270
Hospital Affiliations
- National Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dobies?
Dr Dobies is a great doctor. I had a widow maker and my other doctors missed it. When I went to see Dr Dobies he diagnosed me properly and fixed my heart. I was quite nervous and this was very complicated to me. This doctor spent time thoroughly explaining this procedure. I knew I was in great hands. I am so grateful that I’m alive. Thanks Dr Dobies!
About Dr. David Dobies, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1689642415
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobies has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobies works at
Dr. Dobies has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.