Dr. David Dobesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Dobesh, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Dobesh works at
Locations
-
1
BHMG New Jersey Cardiology Associates780 Route 37 W Ste 310, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 612-9807
-
2
RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group Cardiology5 Franklin Ave Ste 202, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 295-5809
-
3
BHMG-New Jersey Cardiology Associates375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 100, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 295-5797
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dobesh treats me for my pacemaker. When I go to his office I first go to the device clinic for a check on the pacemaker afterwards I see Dr. Dobesh and he advises me on any adjustments that need to be made and why. I have seen Dr. Dobesh for 10 years. Always gives me good explanations and advice. I schedule him and another doctor in his office for the same day so I do not need to go their twice. Not always easy to do with other practices.
About Dr. David Dobesh, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1083838890
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell/NY-Presby Hosp
- Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
- Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
- University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Cardiac Electrophysiology
