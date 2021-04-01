See All Pediatric Neurologists in Katy, TX
Dr. David Doan, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Doan, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

Dr. Doan works at Child Neurology & Stroke of Houston Pllc in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Child Neurology & Stroke of Houston Pllc
    23920 Katy Fwy Ste 555, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 437-5544

  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 01, 2021
    Dr Doan is so kind, thorough and knowledgeable. Yes, you will wait 30 min to an hour for your appointment however that is because he takes his time and doesn’t rush anyone! When it’s your turn, he will spend an hour with you. My kids love him. He truly cares and he believed parents. He is open to trying new things, never judgemental.
    Courtney — Apr 01, 2021
    About Dr. David Doan, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1467707752
    Education & Certifications

    • UT Houston Hlth Sci Ctr
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Doan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doan works at Child Neurology & Stroke of Houston Pllc in Katy, TX. View the full address on Dr. Doan’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Doan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

