Dr. David Doan, MD
Overview
Dr. David Doan, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Locations
Child Neurology & Stroke of Houston Pllc23920 Katy Fwy Ste 555, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (832) 437-5544
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Doan is so kind, thorough and knowledgeable. Yes, you will wait 30 min to an hour for your appointment however that is because he takes his time and doesn’t rush anyone! When it’s your turn, he will spend an hour with you. My kids love him. He truly cares and he believed parents. He is open to trying new things, never judgemental.
About Dr. David Doan, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1467707752
Education & Certifications
- UT Houston Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
