Overview

Dr. David Dixon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Dixon works at Champaign Dental Group in Albany, NY with other offices in Rensselaer, NY and Halfmoon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, Achilles Tendinitis and Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.