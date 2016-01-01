See All Neurosurgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. David Ditsworth, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Ditsworth, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.

Dr. Ditsworth works at Back Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Back Institute
    920 S ROBERTSON BLVD, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 551-0690

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. David Ditsworth, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1376685420
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Residency
  • U Calif Irvine Med Ctr
Internship
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
Medical Education
  • University of Utah School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Ditsworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ditsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ditsworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ditsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ditsworth works at Back Institute in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ditsworth’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditsworth.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ditsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ditsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

