Dr. David Disbrow, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Spineintervention Medical Group6121 N Thesta St Ste 202, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 435-1846
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
My first colonoscopy with Dr. Disbrow went great so I wanted to also schedule a second colonoscopy with him. Only the second time, I had some health concerns. Dr. Disbrow took the time to listen to my concerns and was exceptionally responsive and reassuring. The procedure was a great success! I appreciated Dr. Disbrow’s competence, professionalism and personable and caring nature. I feel confident with his skills knowing he is board certified in Colon and Rectal Surgery as well as in General Surgery. Plus, the fact that he is a professor at UCSF tells me he is comfortable with other doctors reviewing his work and that he probably keeps up with the latest techniques. I will definitely go to him again in the future. Thanks so much, Dr. Disbrow. Highly recommended!!
- Colorectal Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Disbrow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Disbrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Disbrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Disbrow has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Disbrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Disbrow speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Disbrow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Disbrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Disbrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Disbrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.