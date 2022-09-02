Overview

Dr. David Disbrow, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Disbrow works at Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.