Dr. David Dipiazza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Dipiazza, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Dipiazza works at
Locations
Advanced Urology Institute2148 Duck Slough Blvd Ste 102, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 382-7630
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Picking the right professional Doctor/Surgeon about something as personal as urology is a major life decision. I did my research, I asked medical professionals of their opinions. I knew I probably had a serious issue and wanted a quick and accurate diagnoses. I wanted a Doctor that I could have confidence in and would have the skill’s and experience to diagnose and resolve my issue. Well, that’s exactly what I got! I made the right choice, my kidney cancer was not easy to diagnose, it was cloaked with other symptoms. Dr. DiPiazza had me diagnosed within two visits, performed a surgery to remove my kidney two weeks later, kept me informed and understanding of the processes. I had piece of mind through all the procedures that I picked the right person and made a great choice. I had a positive outcome thanks to the high quality skill and experience of Dr DiPiazza. The staff are compassionate and caring professionals as well!
About Dr. David Dipiazza, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Princeton Medical Center - Princeton|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dipiazza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dipiazza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dipiazza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dipiazza works at
Dr. Dipiazza has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dipiazza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dipiazza speaks Spanish.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Dipiazza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dipiazza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dipiazza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dipiazza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.