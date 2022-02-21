Dr. David Dieteman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dieteman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dieteman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Dieteman, MD is a Dermatologist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.

Locations
David F Dieteman MD Inc3190 Glenwood Park Ave, Erie, PA 16508 Directions (814) 459-2726
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dieteman is thorough & explains everything. He is an awesome provider.
About Dr. David Dieteman, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Dieteman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dieteman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dieteman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dieteman has seen patients for Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning, Contact Dermatitis and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dieteman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dieteman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dieteman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dieteman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dieteman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.