See All Dermatologists in Erie, PA
Dr. David Dieteman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Dieteman, MD

Dermatology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Dieteman, MD is a Dermatologist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.

Dr. Dieteman works at David F Dieteman MD Inc in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning, Contact Dermatitis and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    David F Dieteman MD Inc
    3190 Glenwood Park Ave, Erie, PA 16508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 459-2726

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Hamot

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Contact Dermatitis
Psoriasis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Contact Dermatitis
Psoriasis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dieteman?

    Feb 21, 2022
    Dr Dieteman is thorough & explains everything. He is an awesome provider.
    Marie Pastewka — Feb 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Dieteman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Dieteman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dieteman to family and friends

    Dr. Dieteman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dieteman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Dieteman, MD.

    About Dr. David Dieteman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427056886
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Dieteman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dieteman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dieteman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dieteman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dieteman works at David F Dieteman MD Inc in Erie, PA. View the full address on Dr. Dieteman’s profile.

    Dr. Dieteman has seen patients for Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning, Contact Dermatitis and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dieteman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dieteman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dieteman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dieteman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dieteman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Dieteman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.