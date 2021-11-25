Dr. David Dies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dies, MD
Overview
Dr. David Dies, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Minden Medical Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.
Locations
GastroIntestinal Specialists A.M.C.3217 Mabel St, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 631-9121
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Minden Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dies?
Doctor was very concerned about the condition of my health ,did some research and came to a solution and right now I’m doing very well. Thanks! Dr Dies and staff so much!
About Dr. David Dies, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205826419
Education & Certifications
- St Louis Health Science Center
- Lsu Med Center
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dies has seen patients for Gastritis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dies speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dies.
