Dr. David Dies, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Minden Medical Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Dies works at GastroIntestinal Specialists A.M.C in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.