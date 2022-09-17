Dr. Diehl has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Diehl, MD
Overview
Dr. David Diehl, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saline, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 760 Woodland Dr Ste 3, Saline, MI 48176 Directions (734) 944-3820
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Diehl listens very well , responds quickly to phone calls and provides great care.
About Dr. David Diehl, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1013065192
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diehl accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Diehl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diehl.
