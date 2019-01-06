Dr. David Diduch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diduch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Diduch, MD
Overview
Dr. David Diduch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Locations
University of Virginia Medical Center1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 243-7778
Heart and Vascular Center Fontaine500 Ray C Hunt Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 2280 Ivy Rd Ste 1304, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Diduch has performed two of my surgeries and has been the best doctor possible. Great disposition and bedside manner. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. David Diduch, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1386706620
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diduch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diduch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Diduch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Diduch has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more.
