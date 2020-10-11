Dr. Dickson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Dickson, MD
Overview
Dr. David Dickson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Dickson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Medical Grp Dba Garden State Urology LLC101 Madison Ave Ste 305, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-7165
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dickson?
He was my cardiologist for over twenty years, initially guiding me through a double bypass and the replacement of my aortic valve. Calm, reassuring, and extremely knowledgeable, David is an outstanding cardiologist and I would rate him very highly.
About Dr. David Dickson, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1063482545
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickson accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickson works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.