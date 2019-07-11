See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Toms River, NJ
Dr. David Dickerson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Dickerson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Dickerson works at BAYSIDE ORTHOPEDICS LLC in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine LLC
    780 Route 37 W Ste 330, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 691-4898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Broken Arm
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Broken Arm

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Dickerson?

    Jul 11, 2019
    While vacationing in Lavallette my 13 year old daughter jumped in shallow water and broke her ankle! Brought her to the ER at around 6 pm on Saturday night... was treated kindly and efficiently.. they brought her back right away and did xrays and called the pediatric orthopedic Dr David Dickerson was the Dr on call... he ordered a cat scan and decided surgery would be best. Needless to say I was a mess considering I was on vacation and they are telling me my daughter is having surgery in 2 hrs when I thought it was just a sprained ankle! Anyway everyone was wonderful! The nurses,anesthesiologists, Drs, staff everyone! We had to spend the night they were so caring and compassionate with my daughter and myself included. We decided to use Dr Dickerson for the rest of her treatment and I cannot thank everyone at the hospital enough for taking such good care of my daughter ?? 5??
    — Jul 11, 2019
    About Dr. David Dickerson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033317219
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Dickerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dickerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dickerson works at BAYSIDE ORTHOPEDICS LLC in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dickerson’s profile.

    Dr. Dickerson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

