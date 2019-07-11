Overview

Dr. David Dickerson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Dickerson works at BAYSIDE ORTHOPEDICS LLC in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.