Dr. David Diamond, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Diamond, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Diamond works at Boro. Park Pediatric Associates Pllc in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boro. Park Pediatric Associates Pllc
    4406 12th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 438-4400
    Boro Park Pediatric Associates Pllc
    5323 18th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 438-4400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Nasopharyngitis

Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedsores
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Black Eye
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Enteritis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Nausea
Newborn Dehydration
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity Counseling
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Enteritis
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Diamond, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Yiddish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255388674
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Diamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diamond works at Boro. Park Pediatric Associates Pllc in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Diamond’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

