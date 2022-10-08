Dr. Di Cesar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Di Cesar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Di Cesar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Debreceni Orvostudomanyi Egyetem Debrecen Hungary and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Locations
Crouse Medical Practice-Syracuse739 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 479-5070
Internist Assoc- Manlius4500 Pewter Ln Bldg 1, Manlius, NY 13104 Directions (315) 682-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome guy!!!
About Dr. David Di Cesar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1689837734
Education & Certifications
- Debreceni Orvostudomanyi Egyetem Debrecen Hungary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Di Cesar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Di Cesar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Di Cesar has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Cyst and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Di Cesar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Di Cesar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Di Cesar.
