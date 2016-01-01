Overview

Dr. David Dexter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Dexter works at Lakewood Ranch Medical Group in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Hernia Repair and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.