Dr. David Dewitt, MD
Dr. David Dewitt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh.
Thedacare Diagnostic Imaging Center5320 W Michaels Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 303-8700
Orthopedic & Sports Institute - Main Campus2105 E Enterprise Ave, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 560-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr DeWitt performed a Lumbar Reconstruction - super intense. The procedure(s) were explained in unclear terms. It was 2 days off surgery from hell with side effects still bothersome 5 years later. I won’t return to NeuroSpine.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1265424485
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Dewitt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dewitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dewitt has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
254 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.