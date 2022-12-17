Overview

Dr. David Dewitt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh.



Dr. Dewitt works at Neuro Spine Center of Wisconsin SC in Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.