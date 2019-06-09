Overview

Dr. David Dewalt, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Dewalt works at Ohio Health Primary Care Physicians in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.