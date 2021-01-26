Overview

Dr. David Devenport, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Springville, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Devenport works at Hobble Creek Medical Clinic in Springville, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.