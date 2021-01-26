Dr. David Devenport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devenport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Devenport, MD
Overview
Dr. David Devenport, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Springville, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Devenport works at
Locations
-
1
Hobble Creek Medical Clinic672 W 400 S Ste 101, Springville, UT 84663 Directions (435) 264-5789
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mountain View Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Best pediatrician. Listens to and cares about his patients. Great with kids!
About Dr. David Devenport, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1245258425
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devenport has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devenport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devenport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devenport works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Devenport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devenport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devenport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devenport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.