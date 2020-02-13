Dr. David Deutsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deutsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Deutsch, MD
Overview
Dr. David Deutsch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
Bosley9100 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (424) 588-3365Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
i love my hair
About Dr. David Deutsch, MD
- 36 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Med Center|Beth Israel Hospital Harvard Med School
- University Rochester
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deutsch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Deutsch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Deutsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Deutsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deutsch.
