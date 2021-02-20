Dr. David Depriest, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Depriest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Depriest, DO
Dr. David Depriest, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Greer, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Division of Surgery - Pelham2755 S Highway 14 Ste 2200, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 849-9555Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Spartanburg Medical Center
I was diagnosed with breast cancer in January. Dr Depreist had to deliver the bad news as far as tumor size after my MRI. He was very compassionate and helpful and for each appointment after spent as much time with me as I needed. He explained everything I had going on in great detail. I left his office each time with absolutely no other questions. His staff is equally as helpful. Dr Depreist is the best!
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
