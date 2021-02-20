Overview

Dr. David Depriest, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Greer, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Depriest works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Division of Surgery - Pelham in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

