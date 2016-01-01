Dr. David Denman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Denman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Denman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Midwest Surgical Hospital720 N 129th St, Omaha, NE 68154 Directions (402) 397-0670
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Denman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1689618621
Education & Certifications
- Central Ia Health Sys/ia Methodi
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denman has seen patients for Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Denman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.