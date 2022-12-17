Dr. David Deneka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deneka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Deneka, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They completed their fellowship with Sports Medicine, American Sports Medicine Institute
Germantown Office2100 Exeter Rd # 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 641-3000
Briarcrest Office6286 Briarcrest Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 641-3000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southaven Office7580 Clarington Cv, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 641-3000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
OrthoSouth is my go-to Orthopedic Clinic. Dr. David Deneka is my go-to physician at the Clinic. No matter what my Orthopedic issue may be, I know that Dr. Deneka will refer me to the appropriate physician in the Clinic to address that issue. Thankfully, I haven't had many issues with which to deal, but I trust Dr. Deneka without hesitation.
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- Sports Medicine, American Sports Medicine Institute
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of Mississippi
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Deneka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deneka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deneka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deneka has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deneka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Deneka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deneka.
