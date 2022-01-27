Dr. David Demello, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Demello, DO
Overview
Dr. David Demello, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.
Locations
McLaren Macomb Ear, Nose and Throat36557 Harper Ave Ste C, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Directions (586) 228-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have go to see Dr. DeMello for many years now. For ear infections, sinus infections and hearing tests. He has all been so kind and patient. He explains everything, so you understand what is going on.
About Dr. David Demello, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Demello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demello has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Broken Nose and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Demello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.