Dr. David Demarino, MD
Dr. David Demarino, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Demarino works at
South Hills Ent. Association2000 Oxford Dr Ste 201, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 831-7570
Oncology - South Mills Medical Building At Jefferson Hospital575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 400, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 831-7570
- 3 1300 Oxford Dr Ste Llc, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 831-7570
- Jefferson Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
He removed my daughter’s thyroid. Dr. Demarino did an excellent job. Highly recommend
About Dr. David Demarino, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1679508030
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Demarino has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demarino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
