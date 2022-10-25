See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Willoughby, OH
Dr. David Demangone, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Demangone, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.

Dr. Demangone works at Cleveland Medical Institute in Willoughby, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Medical Institute
    6025 Commerce Cir, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 944-1414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • West Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 25, 2022
    He was amazing with my father. He listened & went over things with him. Took his time with him. He was very laid back & made us feel comfortable. He was able to get my dad on a treatment plan that has helped his pain immensely
    Oct 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David Demangone, MD
    About Dr. David Demangone, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548225832
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh - Presbyterian Shadyside
    Internship
    • Mercy Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Grove City College
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Demangone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demangone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Demangone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Demangone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Demangone works at Cleveland Medical Institute in Willoughby, OH. View the full address on Dr. Demangone’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Demangone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demangone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demangone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demangone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

