Overview

Dr. David Delurgio, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Delurgio works at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.