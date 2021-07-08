Dr. David Delman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Delman, MD
Dr. David Delman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.
Legacy Medical Group-Neurology at Meridian Park19260 Sw 65th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 413-6166
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
My 92 year-old mother was on her way out the door at the end of a great visit. She had an accidental fall. Dr. Delman was so impressive in all of his professional and bed-side responses; true excellence in every way. She sustained an injury that required EMTs. Dr. Delman read her ED chart notes and followed up with her the next morning with such care and concern. You could not ask for a better physician!!!
About Dr. David Delman, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1669764924
- Duke University
- University of North Carolina
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of California At Berkeley
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Delman has seen patients for Epilepsy, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Delman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delman.
