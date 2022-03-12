Overview

Dr. David Dellinger, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Dellinger works at Elysian Plastic Surgery in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.