Dr. David Dellinger, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Dellinger, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Dellinger works at Elysian Plastic Surgery in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elysian Plastic Surgery Pllc
    11623 Angus Rd Ste C15, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 229-1978

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 12, 2022
    I’m a patient of Dr. Dellinger, this is the first person that has went out of his way to ease my mind about my situation. He has definitely raised the bar as far as surgeon’s. I have to say this a good man. Thank you so much Dr. Dellinger, you are terrific!!!!
    Jerry Salazar — Mar 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Dellinger, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093785404
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Southpointe Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
    Internship
    • Tri-City Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas - Arlington
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Dellinger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dellinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dellinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dellinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dellinger works at Elysian Plastic Surgery in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dellinger’s profile.

    Dr. Dellinger has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dellinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Dellinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dellinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dellinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dellinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

