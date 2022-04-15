Overview

Dr. David Dellaero, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital.



Dr. Dellaero works at Bariatric Specialists of North Carolina in Durham, NC with other offices in Chapel Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.