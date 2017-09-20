Dr. David Deitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Deitz, MD
Overview
Dr. David Deitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Capital Medical Center.
Dr. Deitz works at
Locations
-
1
South Sound Surgical Associates3920 Capital Mall Dr SW Ste 203, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 754-3507
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been very happy with the care & skill of Dr. Deitz. He did my port surgery and both masctectomy surgeries. I have full trust & complete confidence when I was under his care. I would use him again & recommend to others. Had 3-4 friends independently say what a skilled surgeon he was before I had my surgeries, so that was a plus.
About Dr. David Deitz, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1336198118
Education & Certifications
- Ohsu Hospital and Clinics
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Oregon Health And Science University
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deitz has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Port Placements or Replacements and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Deitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deitz.
