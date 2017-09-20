Overview

Dr. David Deitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Capital Medical Center.



Dr. Deitz works at South Sound Surgical Associates in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Port Placements or Replacements and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.