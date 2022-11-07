Dr. David Deisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Deisher, MD
Overview
Dr. David Deisher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Locations
Heartland Plastic & Hand Surgery319 S Silver Springs Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 334-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Tricare
- Triwest
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had Coolsculpting done on my stomach and most recently my love handles. Loved the results of my stomach and can’t wait to see the new results! Highly recommended!
About Dr. David Deisher, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Hartford Hospital
- Juniata College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deisher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Deisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deisher.
