Dr. David Deisher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine



Dr. Deisher works at Heartland Plastic & Hand Surgery in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.