Dr. David Deholl, MD
Dr. David Deholl, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.
Pardee Urological Associates1216 6th Ave W, Hendersonville, NC 28739 Directions (828) 692-6262
- Pardee Hospital
Had surgery Thursday Had surgery (urolift) wendesay afternoon by Thursday 7 am urine. Clear no discomfort free flow great job
About Dr. David Deholl, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Urology
Dr. Deholl has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deholl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
