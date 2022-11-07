Overview

Dr. David Defilippis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Defilippis works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

