Dr. David Deems, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. Deems works at Healthcare Associates of Texas - Irving North in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.