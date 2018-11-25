Overview

Dr. David Dean, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Dean works at CHI St. Vincent Wound Care Center - Little Rock in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.