Overview

Dr. David Dean, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie PA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Baptist Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.



Dr. Dean works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Fort Walton Beach, FL with other offices in Niceville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Shoulder Fracture Treatment and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.