Dr. David De La Loza, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David De La Loza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Whittier, CA. They completed their residency with Arrowhead Reg Med Center|Chas R Drew University Med and Science

Dr. De La Loza works at Tincopa Medical Clinic in Whittier, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tincopa Medical Clinic
    6301 GREENLEAF AVE, Whittier, CA 90601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 693-9880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 29, 2019
    Dr de la loza is excellent dr with chronic pain and illnesses I have he has never ever made me feel I was bugging him. He has helped me get more control of my pain. I am able to talk to my dr as he was a family member he gives honest opinions and listens to all my concerns regarding my health. Our family will follow him wherever he practices at he is a great primary dr
    About Dr. David De La Loza, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1346326394
    Education & Certifications

    • Arrowhead Reg Med Center|Chas R Drew University Med and Science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David De La Loza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Loza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De La Loza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De La Loza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De La Loza works at Tincopa Medical Clinic in Whittier, CA. View the full address on Dr. De La Loza’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Loza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Loza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Loza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Loza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

